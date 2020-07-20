Len Rome’s Local Health: Stress and broken heart syndrome

Stress can change the shape of your heart and that affects its ability to pump blood efficiently

(WYTV) – During these stressful times, could all of that stress lead to a broken heart? Doctors call it broken heart syndrome and say it is real.

Broken heart syndrome has symptoms similar to a heart attack, such as shortness of breath or chest pain. No, your arteries are not clogged; something else is happening.

“Each time we have a stress response, it’s the fight or flight response and the adrenaline goes up, and how one reacts to that emotionally is different but how our organs react to it is different as well,” Dr. Ankur Kalra from the Cleveland Clinic.

Cleveland Clinic researchers found cases of broken heart syndrome doubled in two of their hospitals in March and April of 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic started in this country.

It’s important to manage stress as well as you can. Stay connected to family and friends virtually or on the phone.