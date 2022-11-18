(WYTV)- Stomach cancer, also called gastric cancer, is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach.

This can include the main stomach lining or where the esophagus meets the stomach.

Stomach cancer is relatively rare in this country but when we do find it, it’s often late with symptoms such as nausea, heartburn and feeling bloated.

“I tell patients who have recently been diagnosed with gastric cancer that there is definitely a hope because we’ve gotten significantly better in the last decade, and more specifically really, in the last year or two, where we have now many more treatment options than we had before,” said Dr. Mohamad Sonbol of the Mayo Clinic.

The treatment options depend on the cancer’s location in the stomach, its size and stage, but can include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy. The early signs of stomach cancer vary, and they can include abdominal pain, blood in the stool or just feeling tired.

If you’re a man, you’re at higher risk for stomach cancer than a woman. Other risk factors include obesity, smoking and drinking alcohol.