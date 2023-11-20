(WYTV) — Stomach cancer, also called gastric cancer, is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach–that’s what cancer is: cell growth out of control. It can affect the main stomach lining or where the esophagus meets the stomach and more.

We’re improving treatments all the time. If you’re a man, you’re at higher risk for stomach cancer than a woman. Other risk factors include obesity, smoking and drinking.

“And then there are other risk factors, such as there are some hereditary syndromes or things that we inherit from our parents that put us at higher risk of developing gastric cancer, stomach cancer,” said Dr. Mohamad Sonbol, an oncologist at Mayo Clinic.

The treatment options depend on the cancer’s location in the stomach, its size and stage, but they can include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy.

We often find stomach cancer at its later stages, when you can’t help but feel the symptoms: nausea, heartburn and a bloated sensation. The early signs of stomach cancer vary and can include abdominal pain, blood in the stool or just feeling tired.

We have gotten very good in the last decade and especially in the last year or two, where we have now many more treatment options than ever.