(WYTV) — Ever had a case of viral gastroenteritis? That’s the broad term for an infection in the intestines — you might call it the stomach bug or the 24-hour flu — a day, maybe two, of feeling unwell.

You may experience nausea and vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain. If you are feeling these symptoms, drink lots of fluids and follow a bland diet.

“If you can’t keep water down after 24 hours, it’s important to seek help,” said Dr. Jay-Sheree Allen, family medicine at Mayo Clinic. “If you are able to keep some things down but your symptoms persist after 48 to 72 hours, it’s also a wise idea to seek help from a medical professional.”

Your diet at first should be crackers or broth or flavored water. At first, you may not feel like eating or drinking, and you might feel very tired. Set a timer on your phone to remind yourself it’s time to try to eat something, or at least drink something to remain hydrated.

A norovirus brings this on. It’s very contagious, spread from person to person. Contaminated food or water can spread it, too or if you touch a contaminated surface.