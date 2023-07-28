(WYTV) — Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) continue to rise in this country and around the globe. The World Health Organization reports more than one million new infections every day.

Syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea are bacterial infections and can be treated with antibiotics. These medications won’t help viral infections, such as hepatitis B, HIV and herpes.

Not everyone with a sexually transmitted infection will have symptoms.

“That’s part of the difficulty of getting on top of the transmission is some people are asymptomatic, and they’re able to transmit it to others,” said Dr. Stacey Rizza of Mayo Clinic.

Screening, understanding your risks and prevention are crucial. For those at risk of HIV, there is medication doctors call PREP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, and vaccines to prevent Human Papillomavirus, HPV and hepatitis B.

Protecting yourself also means protecting others.

There are many reasons we’re seeing a rise in sexually transmitted infections in the last few years, but educating people is crucial and an important step in reducing the risks.