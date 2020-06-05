Len Rome’s Local Health: Staying on top of osteoporosis care amidst pandemic

If you take an osteoporosis medication from your doctor every six months, you shouldn't stop for more than four weeks

(WYTV) – Having to deal with the coronavirus has affected the health care for many of us.

Those with osteoporosis, a disease that weakens bones, have been postponing appointments to stay home. Doctors say that approach is okay for some, but not others.

“If you happen to be an individual who is getting an infusion once a year, missing a month or even two isn’t going to be that harmful. Similarly with the oral medications, if you’ve been on an oral medication a long time, stopping for a couple of months is really going to have minimal effect. Where we see the most concerning effects are the medications that are given every 6 months, and every month,” said Dr. Susan Williams, Cleveland Clinic.

If you’ve missed a dose or two due to virus fears, don’t be afraid to call your doctor to help get your therapy and bone health, back on track.