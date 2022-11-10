(WYTV) – Between covid, colds, flu and RSV, there are a lot of germs going around these days. Many moms and dads are sure to be concerned.

What can they do to help keep their little ones safe while at school? Send them off with one thought in mind – keep your hands clean as much as you can.

“Handwashing is the simplest and still the best way to reduce the spread of many, many germs. You touch things throughout the day. You don’t even think about opening doors, opening your desk at school, or opening your locker. And every time you touch those surfaces you are coming into contact with some type of germ that someone left behind,” said Dr. Gina Robinson with the Cleveland Clinic.

Your child could even carry around a little bottle of hand sanitizer, and remind them don’t touch their face.

Parents can make sure their child’s immune system is strong by seeing they get their sleep and eat a healthy diet.