Len Rome’s Local Health: Social distancing

(WYTV) – Still staying away from people? Good, social distancing is something we should all practice until this virus dies out.

Besides washing our hands and covering our sneezes and coughs, keeping our distance should be easy to do, if you’re not staying home altogether.

“Things that are, in this case, like the flu, like coronavirus, that are passed by respiratory droplet, which is something airborne like that, the six feet rule is really where this comes into be, and that’s why the social distancing,” said Dr. Matthew Faiman.

Why six feet?

That’s the distance that a droplet, from a cough or sneeze, can travel from person to person.

Social distancing can be beneficial during any cold and flu season – but is especially important when we have community spread of an illness.

We’re going to have to put up with social distancing for several weeks. It may be uncomfortable, but it is the best practice in order to stop the community spread of COVID-19.