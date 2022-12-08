(WYTV)- This is the season for holiday travel.

And if you have kids with you, you know it can be more of an adventure than a relaxing vacation.

If your little travelers are grumpy, it’s usually because they’re tired, hungry, thirsty or over stimulated.

Mom and dad, don’t let that happen!

“The way to prevent that among kids can really be around preparing ahead, so making sure that you have water for the kids, that you have healthy snacks, that you’re keeping up with regular sleep schedules and routines as much as you can when traveling,” said Dr. Adam Keating of the Cleveland Clinic.

When traveling you’ll want to avoid giving kids too much sugar. Nutritious snacks are best and can help keep blood sugar and mood balanced. Bring along cut up fruits and veggies, protein rich snacks and foods that contain whole grains.

It’s also important for kids wash their hands before eating and try to avoid touching their faces.