(WYTV)- Twas’ the night before the night before Christmas, and maybe you’ve begun thinking of the New Year, and a bad habit you’d like to break.

We’re talking about smoking, the leading cause of preventable death in this country and a risk factor for some many other diseases.

First of all, why did you start? Did it help you stay calm?

“Even though people use smoking as a stress reliever, it probably creates more stress. We know that people who quit have a significant reduction in psychological distress,” said Dr. J. Taylor Hays of the Mayo Clinic.

And we try to quit to live longer and live better. We can trace the addiction of smoking to nicotine, a chemical that alternates between stimulant and depressant.

Cutting your craving for it will take changing your behavior and maybe medicine, a nicotine patch or two.

Avoid the triggers that have you reaching for a smoke, try exercise and relaxation and lean on a support system. Good luck in 2023.