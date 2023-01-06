(WYTV) — Do you find yourself tossing and turning throughout the night? You wish you could get one good night’s rest, a really solid seven or eight hours.

We’re here with some tips. A lot of people struggle along the way. Around 30% of adults have symptoms of insomnia. So, how long should it take the average person to fall asleep?

According to Dr. Michelle Drerup of Cleveland Clinic, “Most people, if they don’t have sleep difficulties, probably fall asleep within 10 to 20 minutes. It varies as well. If it takes someone 45 minutes to fall asleep and that’s normal for them and they allow enough time, it’s not necessarily a problem.”

When it comes to getting quality sleep, what you eat and how often you exercise can play a big role. Diets with too much sugar, saturated fat and processed carbohydrates can disrupt sleep. Start avoiding caffeine in the early afternoon and hit the gym regularly — and don’t overthink it.

People who sleep well don’t think about sleep at all — they just sleep.

If you have sleep problems, you become anxious, and the harder you try to sleep, the less successful you’re going to be.