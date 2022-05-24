(WYTV)- It seems as though we see new skincare products constantly advertised on TV and online.

But, how do you know which ones to buy?

It can be easy to get overwhelmed by all the skincare products. So advice from a dermatologist: keep it simple. Start by picking a gentle cleanser for your face.

If you use an exfoliator, look for products that have ingredients such as glycolic acid in them. Next, choose a moisturizer that fits your skin type. You may need one that is more hydrating. And finally, apply sunscreen daily, the most important step in your skincare routine.

“Some people are little more inherently greasy; some people are inherently a little more dry; some people have more sensitive skin; while others can put anything on their face or skin and really have no issues. So it’s important people take that into consideration when they’re looking for things,” said Dr. Kiyanna Williams of the Cleveland Clinic.

Often, the SPF, sun protection factor, in makeup and other moisturizers isn’t quite enough.

If you’re going to be out in the sun, go for SPF 50 or higher.