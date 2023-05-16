(WYTV)- Check the ingredients.

Simple advice but something many of us fail to do, take skin care products. The label says natural, that’s got to be okay, right?

There are so many available these days, with some focusing on using that word, “natural.” And while you may think those are better for your skin, a study found they often cause allergies.

“Contact dermatitis is a really common issue for people and they develop a really itchy rash. It can be scaly, dry, sometimes blistery, that occurs when we actually come in contact with something our skin is allergic to,” said Dr. Sandra Hong of the Cleveland Clinic.

Researchers analyzed more than 1600 so-called “natural” personal care products and discovered most of them contained ingredients that can cause allergic contact dermatitis. Products that have fragrances can be a big problem. If you have sensitive skin, avoid those and use products labeled “fragrance free” or “hypoallergenic” instead.

It’s also important to note the Food and Drug Administration does not approve skincare products before they’re on the shelves. So be sure to look at the ingredients first.

