(WYTV)- One out of five people in this country will develop a form of skin cancer.

And for people with darker skin tones, we’re seeing more of it., the late-stage skin cancer.

People with darker skin can certainly protect themselves. And everyone will want to do that: this cancer can disfigure you and kill you. That’s why early detection and treatment are so important.

“Darker skin individuals have a much lower chance of skin cancers. However, they have more complications from those cancers because often they are not diagnosed promptly,” said Dr. Naiara Barbosa of the Mayo Clinic.

With increased sun exposure comes a greater risk of skin cancer, and there are simple things you can do to protect your skin. Use sunscreen, with a sun protection factor of at least 30 and use it often. It’s also important to cover your skin with clothing, a hat or find some shade during hours of peak sun.

Skin cancer can show up differently in different people, maybe it’s melanoma under a fingernail or toenail, which is why regular skin checks are a must.

So at least once a month or every other month, you should try to look at your whole skin and see if there’s anything that looks unusual or that might be changing.