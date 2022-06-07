(WYTV)- The American Cancer Society tells us that doctors will diagnose five million Americans this year with skin cancer.

It’s common. It’s preventable and let’s show you one way to treat it.

The technique is called Mohs. Physicians remove some of the skin surrounding a tumor without removing large amounts of healthy tissue, just a small sample to check.

It’s done under local anesthesia and can take a few hours as doctors may have to take more samples around the affected area and check them.

“In this way we can spare as much as possible healthy skin, but we also guarantee the highest cure rate so there’s less chance of that tumor ever coming back,” said Dr. Naiara Barbosa of the Mayo Clinic.

Physicians use the Mohs technique to treat basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and some types of melanoma, especially in areas of the skin that are considered high-risk or cosmetically sensitive. These might include the face, scalp, ears, and neck.

Just so you know, Mohs stands for micrographically oriented histographic surgery. Just know that it can be very effective.