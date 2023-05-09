(WYTV)- Tens of millions of us suffer from sinus pain and inflammation.

But this morning, we’re going to show you an alternative to surgery.

The problem is the shape of the nasal cavity that surgery usually repairs. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center pioneered a new technique.

Instead of surgery to remove excess bone or tissue, doctors learned they can gently reduce any obstructions with a wand that targets energy towards the affected tissue. There is no general anesthesia and no long recovery.

“The procedure’s done in the office. It only takes a few minutes to perform, and patients can actually leave the office and go back to work or get on with their daily activities for that day,” said Dr. Brad Otto.

By using a computer simulation of airflow through the nose, the doctors can measure how a little change in the physical structure can make a big difference in the way a patient breathes.

Unlike medications or breathing strips, the results are permanent.

The Wexner Medical Center did the original study on this, the the FDA approved the non-invasive procedure, making it available to patients everywhere.