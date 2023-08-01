(WYTV)- Sinus pain and congestion, a lot of us can relate to that.

But why does it happen? What’s going on inside your head?

It’s important to figure out what’s triggering your sinus infection. Maybe allergies, the common cold, or a bacterial or viral infection, they’re all different ways a sinus infection can develop. Here’s what happens.

“Sinusitis, or an infection of your sinuses, is an inflammation of those airspaces that are in your face, that they’re within your bones, they’re lined by some tissues, and it gets clogged up. and normally, they have air inside, but when they get clogged up, it can really cause pain,” said Dr. Neha Vyas of the Cleveland Clinic.

If allergies are behind your sinus problems, you can try an antihistamine, decongestant or nasal spray. An over-the-counter anti-inflammatory can also help with sinus pressure. A neti pot, humidifier, or even just a hot shower can open up your sinuses.

But when they don’t work and your face hurts, or you’re running a fever and your headache won’t quit, see your doctor.