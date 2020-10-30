Len Rome’s Local Health: Sinus and breathing issues can now be corrected with a wand

A little change in the physical structure can make a big difference in the way a patient breathes

(WYTV) – How are your sinuses this morning? Are you waking up with a dry mouth, congestion or maybe you’ve had trouble sleeping?

Until now, we’ve used medications, breathing strips or surgery on those with nasal problems, usually a blockage of some kind.

Now doctors can remove bone or tissue in the nasal cavity by applying a wand that targets energy toward the affected tissue. There’s no general anesthesia and no long recovery.

“The procedure’s done in the office,” said Dr. Brad Otto, with the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “It only takes a few minutes to perform, and patients can actually leave the office and go back to work or get on with their daily activities for that day.”

A little change in the physical structure can make a big difference in the way a patient breathes.

Unlike traditional treatments, such as medications or breathing strips, the results are permanent.