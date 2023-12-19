(WYTV)- While we can treat most common colds, flu, or other illnesses at home, pediatricians tell us that parents should watch for three signs that their sick child may need to see a doctor.

One is dehydration, if a child has urinated less than three times in 24 hours, that could mean trouble.

Number two: how is the child breathing?

“If your child is seeming to be breathing faster, harder, or seeming to have some kind of impairment in any way, that’s a really good time to call your healthcare team or possibly bring them in. If your child is struggling to breathe, where they can’t talk in sentences, that’s something more urgent and possibly should be seen in an urgent care or emergency room setting,” said Dr. Angela Mattke of the Mayo Clinic.

If your sick child is hydrated, breathing fine, and acting normal, but you still have questions, never hesitate to call or message your care team.

