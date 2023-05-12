(WYTV)- We’re always trying to come up with new ways to beat cancer but the treatments can come with side effects and anxiety.

How can we make the treatments less stressful?

Let’s show you what’s going on at the Ohio State University. Lisa Blackburn is an oncology clinical nurse specialist and she’s developed this technqiue, not a pill or procedure, but a different approach.

Some cancer patients receive aromatherapy with essential oils and thirty minutes of foot massage.

“The experienced reflexologist actually uses pressure points in the foot to treat specific symptoms and to generally relax the patient,” said Lisa Blackburn.

Ohio State wants to use the positive results from the study to expand the program to other patients who are suffering pain and anxiety.