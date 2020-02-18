Len Rome’s Local Health: Self-care after childbirth

After childbirth, women can go through some tough physical and emotional challenges

(WYTV) – Anxious new moms spend nine months making sure they’re healthy as their baby develops, but what about after delivery?

They are too often focused on taking care of their baby to worry about taking care of themselves, which can be a mistake.

“Don’t corner yourself into all these positions where you have to feel perfect. There’s no perfect mom out there,” said Dr. Megan Gray from the Cleveland Clinic. “If you’re taking good care of your baby, then you are a great mom.”

Many news moms admit they feel overwhelmed or depressed. Seeing a doctor is critical if a mom thinks she might have postpartum anxiety.

Sometimes the best and most overlooked treatment is simply giving yourself a break as a new mom.

Doctors call this time after that first birth the fourth trimester. Having a support plan will help postpartum care.