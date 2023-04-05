(WYTV) — Put too much salt in your diet and you could suffer serious health problems from high blood pressure, to heart disease and stroke.

How about this Himalayan sea salt? Some claim it and other sea salts are healthier alternatives. Is that true?

Himalayan sea salt has become popular among consumers looking to get healthy. The salt often comes in pink-colored crystals, along with claims that it contains special healing properties.

But when compared to regular table salt, Himalayan sea salt is basically the same thing.

“Salt is sodium chloride, and Himalayan salt, pink salt, rock salt or sea salt, all of these are also sodium chloride,” said Dr. Regis Fernandes of Mayo Clinic.

The American Heart Association recommends healthy adults consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium chloride per day. That’s the equivalent of about one teaspoon of regular table salt.

One teaspoon of Himalayan salt has 2,000 milligrams, so they’re close.

It’s important not to overuse the Himalayan salt any more than you would table salt. The best choice is to limit your sodium intake altogether.