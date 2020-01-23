Len Rome’s Local Health: Screen time and drinking soda

Teenagers should drink less than 25 grams of added sugars each day

(WYTV) – Psychologists say the amount of time teens spend looking at screens can impact what they drink.

When teenagers spend time on phones or other screens, they often turn to energy drinks and sodas, which contain more sugar and caffeine.

What can parents do? They can try to reduce that screen time.

“You don’t have to tell your teen to go cold turkey on their screens, but by reducing by just one hour, their screen time, can have hug benefits to their sleep patterns, to their weight, to their health and to their mood,” said Susan Albers from the Cleveland Clinic.

Too much sugar and caffeine can harm a teenager’s sleep schedule. When their sleep schedule is out of whack, it affects their mood, appetite and ability to function.

Teenagers should drink less than 25 grams of added sugars each day.

A 12-ounce can of soda can have 40 grams of added sugar and some energy drinks have 60 to 80 grams.