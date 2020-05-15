Len Rome’s Local Health: School Weight

(WYTV) – Children tend to gain weight during the summer months when they’re not at school. Now, they haven’t been in school for many weeks, with the virus closing schools.

How can parents keep kids from putting on excess weight? Parents have to watch what kids eat, so they should start by setting a meal plan for the day.

Julia Zumpano, registered dietician, Cleveland Clinic, said, “Making sure that you feed the kids breakfast within the first couple of hours of waking up. So normally, we’re rushing out the door, trying to get to school – that’s not the case anymore, so, you know, you can be flexible with the timing, but usually within the first two to three hours of waking up, you want to have some form of breakfast.”

It’s best to make sure kids have something to eat every four to five hours, this will help cut down on all-day snacking, and have some healthy snack options out for the. Don’t let them eat right out of the box or bag.

For a bedtime snack, an apple with natural peanut butter, or a glass of milk an hour or two before bedtime.