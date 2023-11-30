(WYTV)- Ah, life in the country.

Fresh air, sunshine, and a clear head, maybe? We want to show you what researchers at the Cleveland Clinic have found out about rural living.

We used to think that those living down on the farm, out in the open country spaces might be at a higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s. Those living in a close urban setting were better off. It may be time to rethink that.

Why? We’re not sure. Life in the country is often simpler.

“We looked at the memory function for individuals who are enrolled in our rural-focused study and compared that to a sister study from an urban dwelling cohort. And what we found was indeed surprising. We found that the individuals from our rural communities actually had a memory advantage,” said Dr. Justin Miller of the Cleveland Clinic.

The roads are easy to follow. There is less air pollution and more green space, and that help promote healthy aging. The researchers say there’s a lot they’d still like to learn.

The goal of all this research is to help with better intervention and treatment of Alzheimer’s, no matter where you live.