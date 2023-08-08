(WYTV) — Is there a difference between a running shoe and a walking shoe? With so many workout shoes on the market, it may be hard to know if you’re buying the right one.

So, what should you look for? The shoe needs to be comfortable, and it needs to fit well.

Keep this in mind: different shoes are built for different activities. Go to a proper shoe store to get fitted if possible.

“They will fit you according to the exercise that you’re going to be doing and make sure that the width of the shoe is appropriate for your foot type, that the arch height is appropriate for your foot type, but also the exercise activity – also that the toe box and the shape of the toe area is appropriate for your foot type,” said Dr. Joy Rowland, a podiatrist at Cleveland Clinic.

Running shoes should have good shock absorption in the heel and walking shoes should feel cushioned and stable on your feet. Try on the shoe later in the day because your feet swell as the day goes on, so you want to make sure it still feels comfortable.

One more tip: wear the sock you would wear while working when you go shopping.