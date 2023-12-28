(WYTV)- Respiratory syncytial virus: RSV.

Coming soon to a neighborhood near you.

We’re seeing it all across the country, now.

RSV is a highly contagious respiratory virus. Babies, toddlers and some adults, such as those with certain medical problems or who are 65 and older, are most at risk. But it’s typical for this time of year.

“Usually around December, January we see a huge surge in babies who are hospitalized for RSV infection. most commonly, they’re under the age of two, but really under the age of six months is when they really have a hard time with it,” said Dr. Frask Esper of the Cleveland Clinic.

The symptoms can include a cough, runny nose, congestion, sneezing, sore throat, fever, a mild headache, and a lack of energy. In severe cases, an RSV patient could have trouble breathing and have to go to the hospital. Wash your hands and sanitize.

We have RSV vaccines for pregnant women, adults 60 and older and for babies under eight months.

