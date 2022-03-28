(WYTV)- The biggest reason people go to the doctor because of shoulder pain is their rotator cuff they have problems with it. Maybe a new technique can help.

It’s a rotator cuff repair using a balloon, it can help some patients recover sooner. It’s not very invasive and the balloon filled with saline solution eventually dissolves in the body in about a year.

“When there is a tear of the rotator cuff, in many individuals, it is possible to do a primary repair of the tendons. However, in some individuals, there is such extensive damage to the tendons that the tendons cannot be fixed primarily,” said Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon Dr. Joaquin Sanchez-Sotelo.

That condition is called an irreparable rotator cuff tear and here’s where the balloon comes in. Torn tendons can bring a lot of pain. The surgeon places an inflatable device, the balloon. It takes the space where the rotator cuff tendons are supposed to be.

It’s now easier for patients to do rehab and retrain their muscles that are still intact to maintain a healthy and functional joint. For the right patient, a balloon can make all the difference.

