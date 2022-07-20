(WYTV)- The American Cancer Society tells us that one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime, he may need surgery.

The surgeon would remove the prostate and that could lead to other complications.

But we want to show you a new robotic procedure may be able to help with that.

It should lead to a faster recovery and a better quality of life after surgery.

“Most recently a purpose-built robot was introduced. A new generation of robots that have one cannula, so one cut, through that comes all the instruments and camera. So only one cut in the belly of the patient to perform the surgery of removing the cancerous prostate,” said Dr. Jihad Kouk of the Cleveland Clinic.

The Cleveland Clinic is offering this surgery now. There are some key differences between this kind of procedure and others available for men with prostate cancer.

For example, the single-incision robot goes in through the bladder, which makes it easier to reach the prostate, that means less pain, no narcotics after surgery and better bladder control.

It’s best for patients who have a prostate cancer that’s growing slowly and a prostate that’s not too large.