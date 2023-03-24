(WYTV)- How about a nice massage this morning?

Some relief for aching muscles?

We’ll just roll in the robot for your next rubdown.

Is a robotic massage in your future, something different for pain relief? This is EMMA. EMMA stands for expert manipulative massage automation.

It’s a robot designed to give a therapeutic form of massage called Tuina massage automation. It’s a robot designed to give a therapeutic form of massage called Tuina.

“Some people call it Chinese massage, but it’s actually a very comprehensive approach that is mostly used for muscle and muscle alignment type issues,” said Dr. Brent Bauer of the Mayo Clinic.

EMMA’s inventors say it can really help with chronic lower back pain. EMMA’s robotic massage can also help by supplementing some of the work of the physical therapist.

The therapist sets the machine, positions it and lets it do the work. EMMA uses sensors to measure muscle stiffness and calculate where best to massage.

A conventional massage may be fine, or not. Coming some day to a physical therapist’s office near you: EMMA and its healing touch. Don’t fear the robot.