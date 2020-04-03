Len Rome’s Local Health: Reversing heart disease

Closings and delays
Yes, in certain cases, doctors say the heart disease you can reverse is the narrowing of the arteries in your heart

(WYTV) – We know that regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, maintaining a good weight and not smoking can help prevent heart disease, but is there anything that you can do to reverse it?

Yes, in certain cases, doctors say the heart disease you can reverse is the narrowing of the arteries in your heart.

We can open those with stents, if need be and then we change our lifestyle. This way we prevent other blockages from happening.

“Once you do things like stop smoking, take care of your diabetes, take care of blood pressure, the progression stops. Very clearly, it is possible to reverse heart disease,” said Dr. Stephen Kopecky.

A healthy lifestyle can help reduce your risk for Alzheimer’s, almost all cancers, even arthritis.
A lot of good things happen.

