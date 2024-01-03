(WYTV)- Those nasty respiratory viruses, such as COVID and the flu tend to surge in the colder months.

Why is that?

Well, we are spending more time indoors, crowded against one another.

And people are more likely to get sick in the winter. Most of us blame everyone inside theory for that. But there’s something else: humidity.

First, think back to summer.

“in the warmer months, there’s more humidity. and when we speak, when we cough, when we sneeze, the larger amounts of moisture in the air cause whatever droplets we release from a cough, sneeze, or talking to be bigger, those droplets are larger, and they fall to the ground, they fall to the floor faster,” said Dr. Matthew Binnicker of the Mayo Clinic.

The cilia, which move foreign objects out of our noses are less efficient in colder weather and in lower humidity. So a virus can linger in our upper respiratory tract longer.