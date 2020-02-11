Len Rome’s Local Health: Reducing risk of cancer

Three new studies looked at the role exercise can play in lowering cancer risk, as well as improving cancer survival

(WYTV) – The National Institute of Health has something to tell us about the benefits of exercise if we want to lower our risk of cancer.

“We know that if patients will exercise, even just a little exercise sometimes, we can decrease the risk for, actually in this NIH statement, seven different cancers,” said said Dr. Dale Shepard, an oncologist with the Cleveland Clinic.

Those seven cancers are breast, kidney, endometrial, bladder, stomach and esophageal.

Exercise may also help people diagnosed with breast, colorectal and prostate cancers.

Not only does physical activity improve fatigue, but also those who remain active while facing cancer tend to have less anxiety and depression and report better quality of life.