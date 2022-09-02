(WYTV)- More than half of all the kids in this country ages 6 to 17 play sports. That’s a good thing, but with play comes the risk of injury.

How do you keep that to a minimum?

From strikes and strains to footwork and fractures, injuries can happen to any young athlete. Reducing the risk of injury starts with an annual physical to make sure children can safely play.

And when it’s time, warm up those muscles by stretching and get the protective equipment ready.

“It’s important to try out your equipment before you get into game time situations to make sure it works properly, so that it’s actually protecting you when you’re going out there to perform the sport,” said Dr. Wes Troyer of the Mayo Clinic.

Try to avoid overusing certain muscles over others. And keep in mind that young athletes might need time to rest after repeated motions, too much stress on one area, let it heal. If children are injured playing a sport, keep them out of competition until a medical professional can look them over.

Sports medicine physicians say the worst thing a kid can do is to get up and try to playthrough injuries. It may only make them worse.