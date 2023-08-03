(WYTV)- Has a cancer specialist told you that you need radiation therapy?

More than half of cancer patients receive radiation, high-powered energy beams, to kill cancer cells.

Some patients may be nervous about receiving radiation therapy, not knowing what to think about it. Let’s start with one misconception about this treatment, that the radiation is somehow going to cause another cancer.

“The risk of developing a second cancer from radiation is exceedingly low. that’s a long-term risk, something that could happen decades down the road, but the ability of the radiation to treat the current tumor or the current problem far exceeds that risk,” said Jennifer Peterson of the Mayo Clinic.

Will radiation make you sick? The side effects from radiation are dependent on what part of the body the radiation is treating and how much radiation is going in. In general, patients tolerate it well.

Our modern methods of radiation therapy are precise. Radiation oncologists can target the powerful beams directly at the cancer while protecting the rest of the body from high doses of radiation.