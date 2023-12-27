(WYTV)- Patients with cancer have another tool their doctors can use to manage pain, an unexpected tool.

It’s radiation therapy, an effective option for relieving body aches we can link to cancer.

Even before patients walk through the door, the chances are they’ve had a CT scan for their cancer. Using this scan, the doctors can see where to apply this new radiation treatment.

“What that means is patients using a diagnostic scan that was previously obtained, we map out the radiation plan, so we can deliver it quicker and more efficiently to maximize that patient’s time and quality of life,” said Dr. Adam Holtzman of the Mayo Clinic.

We use radiation therapy in about 50 to 60% of all cancer patients, it’s very common. The high-powered energy kills the cancer cells, shrinking the tumors and it helps ease those agonizing aches. Typically, 60 to 80% of patients usually have partial or even complete relief of their pain in two to four weeks.

So what can destroy the cancer can, with some care and precision, also take away the pain cancer can bring, palliative radiation therapy.