(WYTV) — Besides trick-or-treating, carving a jack-o-lantern is one of the fun parts of Halloween for children — grownups, too. But be careful you don’t hurt your hand.

Carving a pumpkin takes some care. That’s a Halloween scare you don’t want. Our hand and wrist surgeons tell us that almost a third of those injuries are in kids ages 10-14.

“It’s primarily stabbing injuries where the knife may slip, and so, they can cut things like tendons, which are the ropes that help move your hands,” said Dr. Sanj Kakar, an orthopedic surgeon at Mayo Clinic.

A lot of people might just go to the kitchen and grab a sharp knife, but studies show that actual pumpkin carving knives are better than something you just grab from the sink. Let your kids handle designing the jack-o’-lantern, but make sure adults do the carving. Another safety tip: make sure you’re always supporting the pumpkin with your noncutting hand.

What you want to do is use the special carving knife and carve from the top down as opposed to the bottom up. You’re less likely to have the knife slip and go into your hand.