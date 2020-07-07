Len Rome’s Local Health: Protecting yourself from coronavirus

How do we protect ourselves and our families from the coronavirus?

(WYTV) – After being cooped up for months, many families are itching to get out of the house for some summer fun.

One of the best ways to reduce the virus spread is to plan activities outdoors. Stay in the backyard, in open spaces, avoid crowded places and stay six feet away from people who don’t live with you.

“Keeping your distance is always good. You can have a fire pit but everybody is spread out around the fire pit, I think that’s a great idea, or around the barbecue or spreading tables out, I think, is a very good idea. That’s why, doing things outside gives you the ability to keep things a little bit more distant,” said Dr. Frank Esper.

Don’t worry about the pool, the virus doesn’t spread through water.

When you’re around others, wear a mask and be sure to wash or sanitize your hands regularly.

If you’re traveling out of state this summer, it’s important to check ahead for virus and travel restrictions before you leave.