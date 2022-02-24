(WYTV)- What can we expect to see in medicine for the rest of 2022?



The Cleveland Clinic has some thoughts on that, the innovations that may transform our healthcare.

For example, the clinic is looking forward to using a new kind of targeted therapy for prostate cancer.

Each year, more than $200,000 American men are diagnosed with prostate cancer, making early detection and successful imaging critical. This new type of therapy doesn’t radiate very far, so it will kill the cancer cell but leaves the surrounding tissue unaffected.

“And we can also see it using imaging techniques. There’s a technique called positron emission imaging or pet imaging, where you can actually see the radio isotope working to kill the cancer cells,” Dr. D Geoffrey Vince Cleveland Clinic.

We’re also going to be able to develop new vaccines more quickly than before with the chance to eliminate some of the most challenging diseases. This is called MRNA technology, which President Donald Trump ordered used for Operation Warp Speed and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch for a breakthrough treatment for postpartum depression and a new drug for treatment of Type 2 diabetes.