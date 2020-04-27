Len Rome’s Local Health: Pregnancy during the virus pandemic

If you're pregnant and begin to experience cold or flu-like symptoms, call your doctor

(WYTV) – You’re pregnant and the coronavirus is going around, but how much of a risk is it to you and your baby?

Pregnant moms should use the same precautions as everyone else to stay healthy, including proper hand hygiene, social distancing and if they do have to go out, get in and out quickly to minimize exposure.

Dr. Tosin Goje of the Cleveland Clinic says standing still is the worst thing you can do.

“It’s better if you are mobile, if you are in a place, than standing in one place. So, for example, in a store, people can go to a store, pick something, move around, go pay and go out,” Goje said.

Try not to be too anxious. Anxiety can hurt a pregnancy, so moms-to-be should find any way possible to ease day-to-day stress.

If you’re pregnant and begin to experience cold or flu-like symptoms, call your doctor.

The same should be done if you have a cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat or body aches.