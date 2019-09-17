Len Rome’s Local Health: Practicing stroller safety

Make sure the product you're using is not under recall and fits your child's age and size

(WYTV) – The weather might be nice for a stroll with your baby, but some officials are reminding parents to be careful.

Nationwide Children’s Hosptial in Columbus says more than 17,000 children have to go to emergency rooms each year because they’ve been hurt in a stroller.

Kristy Roberts from the hospital says to always make sure your child is buckled up.

“As parents, we use these devices to transport our most precious cargo, and it’s easy to look away just for a second. We want to encourage to always buckle their child into these devices and make sure that they’re properly restrained.”

We’ve had new federal safety standards for strollers and carriers since 2014, but it’s still up to parents to avoid common mistakes.

Keep the stroller low near the ground, never let older children push a stroller alone and avoid the temptation to put heavy bags on

handlebars which can cause a stroller to tip.