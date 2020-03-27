Len Rome’s Local Health: Power of hope

Granting a child a greatest wish, can allow the child to just be a kid and sometimes even improve

(WYTV) – For children living with serious illnesses, granting their greatest wishes can bring them new hope, but the benefits don’t stop there.

These children can often feel like their whole life revolves around being sick. Granting a child a greatest wish, can allow the child to just be a kid and sometimes even improve.

Doctors at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus saw this.

“I started noticing that these kids were happier. They were more engaged in their treatment. They were having less seizures. They were doing better. And I started to get the question on, is there something more here,” said Pediatrician Dr. Anup Patel.

The pediatricians here studied more than one thousand seriously ill children and found that those granted wishes were more than twice as likely to have fewer hospital stays and reduced health care costs over two years.

While a wish is not a cure, researchers say we should look more into why wishes have a positive impact on health and to learn more about the power of hope.