(WYTV) — Postpartum depression is real. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says one in every ten new moms suffers from it. It’s much more than what’s called the “baby blues.”

It lasts longer and tends to be more severe. Let’s say it’s been a month since you welcomed your new baby: you’re supposed to be overjoyed but you feel sad, lonely, irritable and depressed.

“Postpartum depression is typically defined as mood symptoms, anxiety that presents in women usually within three weeks or longer, say up to the first year after delivery of their child,” said Dr. Summer Allen, Family Medicine/Mayo Clinic.

Help and support are key to coping. Get as much rest as you can, accept help from family and friends, connect with other new moms, carve out time for yourself and avoid alcohol.

Postpartum depression is different than the baby blues, which typically lasts about two weeks.

We tend to call it maternal mental health, and it happens to a lot of women.

The symptoms include mood swings, anxiety, sadness, crying and feeling overwhelmed.

Talk to your obstetrician if you have any symptoms because treatment can help.