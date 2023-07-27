(WYTV)- Who’s up for a game of pickleball?

Who’s up for getting hurt?

Playing pickleball can be a great way to stay active, it’s less intense than tennis, but it can still cause injuries if you’re not careful.

The doctors who specialize in sports medicine see injuries to the rotator cuff, they see tennis elbow or golfer’s elbow and plantar fasciitis. The same goes for sprains, strains, fractures, and concussions.

“We’re seeing a lot of injury patterns similar to tennis. the other thing is that 70% of people that play pickleball are over 60 years and older, and a lot of people are not very active before they pick up pickleball because it doesn’t really require a lot of athletic demand compared to tennis,” said Dr. Michael Dakkak of the Cleveland Clinic.

How do pickle ballers stay safe? Warm up first for several minutes, try stretching and rotating your body to get your blood flowing. Mimic the motion of a swing or a lunge and try side-to-side turns.

If you aren’t able to warm up much before playing, then you should only go half-speed in your first game and use that as a warmup instead. And don’t forget to stay hydrated too!