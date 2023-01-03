(WYTV) — How’s that pet working out your children got for Christmas? Is everyone in the house OK, or is someone starting to sneeze a lot?

Maybe the new cat or dog is the culprit behind those sniffles. Allergist Dr. Sandra Hong of Cleveland Clinic explains some of the symptoms that could mean you’re allergic to your new four-legged friend.

“When people get their pets, right away they get a lot of those acute symptoms,” Hong said. “So they could actually get a lot of, like, itchy eyes and itchy nose and sneezing and their nose gets really stuffy, and they can feel really miserable.”

People with pet allergies are reacting to proteins in the animal’s fur, skin, urine and saliva — any pet can produce them.

To help manage those symptoms, keep pets out of the bedroom and off the furniture, especially if it has upholstery. Put an air filter in rooms where your cat or dog spends a lot of time. Vacuum and wipe down hard surfaces with a damp cloth.

Keep in mind that the allergens that cats produce can linger a lot longer when compared to a dog.