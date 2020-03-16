Len Rome’s Local Health: Perks of napping

According to a recent study, those who were napping frequently and longer actually increased their risk for heart problems

(WYTV) – How about if we all just doze off for an afternoon power-nap? It may do your heart some good, but don’t sleep too long

‘Power naps’ of 15 to 20 minutes can decrease the risk of a suffering some heart problems. So, when it comes to napping, shorter is better.

“Folks who were napping maybe two or three times a week had improved cardiovascular events and a lowering of these cardiovascular events, compared to those who weren’t napping or napping more frequently,” said Dr. Reena Mehra at The Cleveland Clinic.

It’s okay to take a short nap every now and then, but some doctors say what’s even better is getting seven to eight hours of regular sleep every night.

If you’re getting those hours of sleep, but you still find yourself getting sleepy during the day, your quality of sleep may be poor.