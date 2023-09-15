(WYTV)- We told you recently that musician Bruce Springsteen has had to postpone his September shows including one next week in Columbus.

Doctors are treating him for a peptic ulcer.

What’s that? Peptic ulcer disease appears when open sores, or ulcers, form in the stomach or the first part of the small intestine.

It can often go undiagnosed since it may come on with no symptoms. A bacteria called hpylori can bring it on.

“The other major cause of peptic ulcer disease is drugs in the class called NSAIDs – non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. so things like ibuprofen, naproxen, or even low-dose aspirin actually can cause peptic ulcers,” said Dr. Scott Gabbard of the Cleveland Clinic.

When symptoms do develop, they can include a burning feeling in the stomach, bloating, heartburn, nausea, or vomiting. Doctors have different tests available for diagnosing it including an endoscopy, a breath test or stool test, and plenty of treatments.

They’ll depend on whether the bacteria, H Pylori an Nsaid caused the peptic ulcer.