(WYTV) — Here’s a question you’ve heard before, just as you’re about to get an antibiotic, used to treat infections: are you allergic to penicillin?

We’ve heard it so often that it’s easy to believe that many of us are. It may be worth getting tested again.

New research shows that very few of us really are allergic to it. Penicillin is probably one of the most common antibiotics, a first-line treatment for a lot of different types of infections. If you really can’t take penicillin, it does restrict what antibiotics you can take, for example, to treat strep throat or an ear infection.

“About ten percent of the general population has a listed penicillin allergy listed in their electronic medical record,” said Dr. Ruchi Shah of Cleveland Clinic. “But what we know from our guidelines and our allergy literature is that greater than 90 to 95 percent of these patients that have a listed allergy, when they come in for an evaluation, we find that they can actually tolerate penicillin.”

When children are sick, their threshold for developing a rash or swelling is lower. That can make it hard to know if it was the antibiotic that caused the reaction, or the sickness or both. People who are allergic to penicillin have to be given alternative antibiotics and then you’re talking about more side effects.

If you are interested in getting tested for a penicillin allergy, any allergist should be ready to help you.