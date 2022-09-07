(WYTV) – When kids get sick, most of the time, viruses or bacteria cause their infections.

They have similar symptoms: a cough, sore throat and fever. There is one big difference in how we treat them.

The most common viruses that go around in the fall and winter, such as colds and flu, rely on our immune system to fight them off but not antibiotics. Antibiotics don’t kill off viruses.

“Giving a child with a viral infection an antibiotic does not help them at all. It won’t help them get better faster, and it can cause them harm,” said Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious disease physician at the Mayo Clinic.

If we use antibiotics too much, bacteria grow more resistant to them, making infections more difficult to treat.

For pneumonia or blood infections an antibiotic is a good course of treatment, but for viral infections, they just don’t work.

For a virus, take acetaminophen or ibuprofen while the body fights off the virus.