(WYTV) – Eat right and exercise. How often have you heard that?

How about this–Instead of getting off the couch and hopping on a treadmill, consider stepping outdoors to enjoy nature.

You might be surprised at your next doctor’s visit when you get a prescription for parks instead of pills.

Being outdoors in nature is an important factor in staying healthy. It even has a name–it’s called biophilia.

“Biophilia means we are wired to be connected to nature, that there’s something healthy about having nature either in our presence or us being present in nature,” said Dr. Brent Bauer, a physician of general internal medicine at the Mayo Clinic.

It is no longer just ‘nature sounds good.” We know it’s actually really good.

When people living in a city, for example, visit a forest their blood pressure and their heart rate improve. That’s why some health care professionals are writing what they call “park prescriptions.”

Studies suggest the best dose of nature is at least two hours a week. And if you can’t get outside, bring nature indoors with nature sounds, a water fountain, and plants. Just have elements around you that are made of stone and wood.